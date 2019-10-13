UrduPoint.com
A Truck Trampled 2 Men In Jamshoro

Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:20 PM

A truck trampled 2 men in jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A truck parked at Al Murtaza Hotel on the Indus Highway trampled 2 men sleeping on a charpoy while reversing the vehicle in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as30 years old Rafique Ahmed Khaskheli and 22 years old Amjad Ali Brahmani.

Khaskheli died on the spot while Brahmani breathed his last when he was being shifted in a private vehicle to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police told that truck driver, who was reportedly a learner, escaped from the hotel but the police impounded the vehicle.

The dead bodies were handed over to the bereaved families after the postmortem.

