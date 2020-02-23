A two-day training workshop on the AIDS control program held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :A two-day training workshop was organized by Dr. Dar Khani Wali Program Manager, AIDS Control Program in merged area on Sunday.

The paramedics staff from all over the merged tribal district attended the two-day workshop on awareness about AIDs control.Paramedics were trained on HIV Aids and were told how to treat AIDS and how it can be cured.

How to save, the treatments, tests are absolutely free and how to do AIDs screening.

At the end of the training workshop, Director Health Services Dr Niaz Afridi distributed certificates to all the participants and praised Dr. Dar Khani Wali's work for his honesty in how he was serving the public. Dr Niaz Afridi also listened to the problems of paramedics and gave full assurance to resolve them as soon as possible.