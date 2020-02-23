UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Two-day Training Workshop On The AIDS Control Program Held

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:20 PM

A two-day training workshop on the AIDS control program held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :A two-day training workshop was organized by Dr. Dar Khani Wali Program Manager, AIDS Control Program in merged area on Sunday.

The paramedics staff from all over the merged tribal district attended the two-day workshop on awareness about AIDs control.Paramedics were trained on HIV Aids and were told how to treat AIDS and how it can be cured.

How to save, the treatments, tests are absolutely free and how to do AIDs screening.

At the end of the training workshop, Director Health Services Dr Niaz Afridi distributed certificates to all the participants and praised Dr. Dar Khani Wali's work for his honesty in how he was serving the public. Dr Niaz Afridi also listened to the problems of paramedics and gave full assurance to resolve them as soon as possible.

Related Topics

AIDS Sunday Afridi All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

13 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.