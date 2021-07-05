A two-week long summer camp at NCA starts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A two-week long Summer Camp has started here on Monday arranged by National Council of the Arts (NCA) ensuring young generation to be able to showcase their hidden talent in various activities.

Talking to APP,Executive Director Lok Virsa and Senior Professor NCA Talha Ali said different activities was being performed including painting,calligraphy,sculpturing,photography, and drawing in the camp.

He said this was platform where youth could participate and showcase their skills by getting techniques from competent faculty of NCA.

The Primary purpose of many camps was educational, athletic, or cultural development he said, adding a summer camp environment gave ways to youth to learn new skills in a safe and nurturing environment.

He said the summer camp experience could have a lasting psychological impact on the development of a youth.

\395