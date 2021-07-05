UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Two-week Long Summer Camp At NCA Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

A two-week long summer camp at NCA starts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A two-week long Summer Camp has started here on Monday arranged by National Council of the Arts (NCA) ensuring young generation to be able to showcase their hidden talent in various activities.

Talking to APP,Executive Director Lok Virsa and Senior Professor NCA Talha Ali said different activities was being performed including painting,calligraphy,sculpturing,photography, and drawing in the camp.

He said this was platform where youth could participate and showcase their skills by getting techniques from competent faculty of NCA.

The Primary purpose of many camps was educational, athletic, or cultural development he said, adding a summer camp environment gave ways to youth to learn new skills in a safe and nurturing environment.

He said the summer camp experience could have a lasting psychological impact on the development of a youth.

\395

Related Topics

Young From

Recent Stories

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

24 minutes ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

28 minutes ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

34 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.