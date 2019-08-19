UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Vast Majority Of Pakistanis (62%) Claim That They Have Had The Chance To Participate In A Quran Lesson (dars)

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:33 PM

A vast majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim that they have had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson (dars)

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim that they have had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson (dars)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim that they have had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson (dars).

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Have you ever had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson (dars)?” In response in 2019, 62% said that they had had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson, whereas 38% said that they had not had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson (dars).

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

Turkmen-Uzbek political consultations were held in ..

5 minutes ago

The Election Commission issues schedule for two re ..

20 minutes ago

PASSD 'one woman one account' initiative ends on 0 ..

20 minutes ago

Asian, European markets boosted fresh hopes for tr ..

23 minutes ago

Olympian Zakir Hussian passes away

23 minutes ago

Defence analyst lauds PTI Government's one-year pe ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.