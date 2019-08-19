According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim that they have had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson (dars)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim that they have had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson (dars).

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Have you ever had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson (dars)?” In response in 2019, 62% said that they had had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson, whereas 38% said that they had not had the chance to participate in a Quran lesson (dars).