Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:25 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (78%) think Eid should be celebrated on the same date throughout Pakistan; this figure has been rising since the past 5 years.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In recent times, Eid has been celebrated on different dates across Pakistan. In your opinion, should Eid be celebrated on the same date throughout the country or not?” In response in 2019, 78% said Eid should be celebrated on the same date everywhere, whereas 19% said it should be celebrated on different dates.

3% did not know or wish to respond. Trend Analysis: Support for Eid being celebrated on the same day has been rising Previously, this question was asked in 2013 and 2016, and a trend analysis shows that the percentage of Pakistanis who claim that Eid should be celebrated on the same date has grown over the years and the percentage that thinks it should be celebrated on different dates has declined.

