A video of barber cutting hair in Dialysis ward of MMC goes viral

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) ::A video of a barber cutting hair in the dialysis ward of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) has gone viral and soon after the viral video, the official concerned set up an inquiring committee to take immediate action.

According to details, the Dialysis ward of the MMC was converted into a barber shop and in a video, a barber can be seen cutting the hair of a hospital employee near the ward. The video was made by an attendant with the patient.

Immediate action was taken by the hospital administration after the video went viral as 5 employees of the concerned Ward were suspended, Dr. Tariq Mehmood, Director Medical Complex told media men.

He said an explanation was sought from the concerned ward in-charge.

A committee has also been established to inquire into the matter, Tariq Mehmood said. There will be no compromise on the health of patients, Tariq Mehmood informed.

When contacted, he informed that an inquiry committee was constituted comprising Dr. Farhan Akram, Manager Admin and Facility, Dr. Zahid Shah (in-charge Dialysis, Dr. Adnan Akbar and Mrs. Mehrun Nisa, Director Nursing.

He said the committee has been directed to submit the report in three days with the recommendation to proceed further, however, the following staff on duty were suspended including Hamid Raheem, Dialysis Technician, Adil (Dialysis Technician), Miss Nabia Staff Nurse, Mouman Ward Boy and Wahid Baz (Sweeper).