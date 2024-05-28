A walk held to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The district administration Tank on Tuesday organized a walk to commemorate 'Youm-e-Takbeer'. On the auspicious occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib cut a cake to mark the historic day on which Pakistan conducted nuclear tests at Chagai, becoming the first nuclear power in the Muslim world.

A large number of people including district administration officers, heads of various departments, village council secretaries, revenue field staff, civil society representatives, and Nazimeen Ittehad etc.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with soul stirring slogans and expressed their commitment to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

They were also chanting slogans "Allah-u-Akbar" and "Long live Pakistan," creating an atmosphere filled with patriotic fervor.

Addressing on the occasion, the DC said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a significant day in Pakistan's history and should be celebrated with fervor. He said that day served as a reminder to renew our commitment to the country's integrity and defense.At the end of the ceremony, participants prayed for the nation's stability , security and prosperity of the country.