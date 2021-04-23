UrduPoint.com
A Walk Held To Create Awareness Among People About Danger Of Corona

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

A walk held to create awareness among people about danger of corona

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) ::In order to create awareness and seriousness of the spreading of coronavirus in Dir Lower district, an awareness walk was held from District Secretariat Blumbat to Police Line Chowk here on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Ashfaq Ahmad Khan led the awareness walk. Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali, District Traffic Incharge Khan Nazar Khan and APCA President Saleem Khan, local citizens, officials of the district administration under Corona SOPs, elders of the areas and people from different walks of life including health officials also participated in the walk.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that the rapid rise in deaths due to the third wave of Corona is a sign of danger. He appealed to the people to wash their hands and avoid hugging each other while maintaining social distancing and use of masks.

He appealed that without the cooperation of the people, the steps taken by the administration regarding Corona could not be successful. However, Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali clarified that local leaders, media and the Ulemas should play their full role in giving awareness to the people about coronavirus so that this epidemic can be tackled effectively.

