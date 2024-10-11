A Walk Held To Mark World Mental Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A walk to mark the World Mental Health Day was organised by the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur here on Friday.
The day was observed to raise awareness about mental health issues.
Participants of the walk said that disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy and substance abuse etc, caused immense suffering to the affected persons.
This also intensifies the vulnerability leading patients to a life of self-destruction, they said.
The walk was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and people from different sections of the society.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nutrition Int'l, PFA join hands to ensure high-quality, fortified edible oils for consumers1 minute ago
-
German Scientists visit ICCBS University of Karachi1 minute ago
-
India, Afghanistan lands used against Pakistan: Governor Kundi1 minute ago
-
Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib take over as Commander Karachi, Commander Pakis ..1 minute ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody2 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of Overseas & Human Reso ..5 minutes ago
-
Malaria, dengue cases drop 40% in Sindh, Medicines available for 195,000 patients: DG Health11 minutes ago
-
DPO DIKhan visits check post12 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM taking steps for promotion of farm mechanization: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Three day book fair begins at GC University31 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth, uninterrupted power supply during SCO conferenc ..32 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora celebrates birthday with staff41 minutes ago