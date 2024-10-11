Open Menu

A Walk Held To Mark World Mental Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

A walk held to mark World Mental Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A walk to mark the World Mental Health Day was organised by the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur here on Friday.

The day was observed to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Participants of the walk said that disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy and substance abuse etc, caused immense suffering to the affected persons.

This also intensifies the vulnerability leading patients to a life of self-destruction, they said.

The walk was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and people from different sections of the society.

