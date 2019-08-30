A walk was held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, in accordance with the directions of Pakistan's Government, at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi today on Friday August 30

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) A walk was held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, in accordance with the directions of Pakistan's Government, at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi today on Friday August 30..All the diplomats, staff members, families and children walked from the Fatimah Jinnah Street till the Chancery's fountain.

The children held banners, and raised slogans with national zeal and fervor to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. National Anthem and national songs were also played.Acting High commissioner Syed Haider Shah addressed the participants at the occasion.

In his remarks he said, "the broader family of the Pakistan High Commission has assembled here to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He stated that this peaceful demonstration is also a message for the international community to fulfill their promises that they had made to the Kashmiri people.

The Acting High Commissioner further said that we want to assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that in this difficult hour Pakistan stands united with them, and that Pakistan would continue to extend full diplomatic, political and moral support until they get all their rights including the right to self determination".