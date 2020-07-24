A wanted criminal got arrested after 15 years

A wanted criminal involved in a double murder case who was at large since 15 years was arrested by Swabi police on Friday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :A wanted criminal involved in a double murder case who was at large since 15 years was arrested by Swabi police on Friday.

The notorious proclaimed offender had fired to death Dr. Sher Hashim and his son Tariq Iqbal in 2005 and was at large since then.

SHO Swabi Farooq Khan said the murderer was arrested during an ongoing campaign directed by DPO Swabi, Imran Shahid to tight noose around the anti-social elements and proclaimed offenders.

A police team headed by Acting DSP Swabi, Noorul Amin Khan, SHO Swabi Sub-Inspector Farooq Khan and police officials acting on a tip-off raided a hideout and arrested the merciless murderer.

The arrested accused of double murder named Rehan Shah, son of Habib Shah, resident of Mina Banda Saleem Khan was shifted to police station for interrogation.

It might be recalled that the accused Rehan Shah's father had a land dispute with the slain Dr. Sher Hashim upon which Rehan Shah had shot dead Dr Sher Hashim and his son Tariq Iqbal when they were coming to Swabi in a car.

The second son Imran Iqbal miraculously remained unhurt in the tragic incident.