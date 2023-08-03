A-Web delegation visits ECP to foster collaboration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A two-member delegation from the Association of World Election Bodies (A-Web) visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to learn about its operations and invited the Commission to attend the General Assembly meeting of the Association, which is scheduled to be held next year in Colombia.

According to a press release, various Wings of the ECP provided detailed briefings to the delegation, consisting of senior officers. The briefings encompassed the ECP's role, functions, the conduct of elections, local government elections, IT innovations, reinforced election monitoring, gender mainstreaming initiatives, and overall readiness for future elections.

The World Body delegation expressed a strong interest in the working of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and urged the ECP to actively participate in the upcoming Colombia meeting as a member of the Association of World Bodies. At the end of the meeting, shields of honour were exchanged as a gesture of mutual respect and appreciation.