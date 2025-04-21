A Week Long Anti-Polio Campaign Kicks Off Across Balochistan
A week long anti-polio campaign kicked off across Balochistan province on Monday, more than 2.66 million children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccine drops
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A week long anti-polio campaign kicked off across Balochistan province on Monday, more than 2.66 million children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccine drops.
According to the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Balochistan, all out measures have been taken for the successful conduct of the campaign across the province.
The parents have been urged to ensure their children received the polio vaccine, warning that the presence of polio cases and the virus in the environment poses a serious threat to the children of under five years of age.
The EOC appealed to the patients to not take any risks with their children’s health and should ensure that every child under five receives the polio drops as well as other essential immunizations.
It urged parents to contact local authorities immediately if any child is missed during the campaign.
Civil society members, teachers, and religious leaders were also called upon to support the campaign and raise awareness within their communities.
According to EOC, around 11,610 teams are participating in the campaign. These include 9,128 mobile teams, 976 fixed vaccination sites, and 586 transit points across the province.
