A Week-long Cleanliness Campaign Launched In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

A week-long cleanliness drive was kicked off here on Friday to ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A week-long cleanliness drive was kicked off here on Friday to ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah inaugurated the drive under auspices of the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA).

He said cleanliness would be started over the week and during the campaign all places including government offices, buildings and bazaars would be cleaned.

The AC was of the opinion that collective efforts should be made to keep the city clean and green and in this regard each individual had to play his part.

He said that it was necessary to ensure a clean environment and directed the staff concerned to ensure that the filth on the roads, in the parks and on green belts were removed.

He added that cleanliness staff should work with honesty and work together to make the city clean by lifting heap of garbage promptly and fixing overflowing sewer at various points within the city.

He said it was the responsibility of each individual of the society to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to make the entire exercise a complete success.

