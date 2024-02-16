A Week-long Cleanliness Campaign Launched In Tank
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM
A week-long cleanliness drive was kicked off here on Friday to ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A week-long cleanliness drive was kicked off here on Friday to ensure a clean and healthy environment for citizens.
Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah inaugurated the drive under auspices of the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA).
He said cleanliness would be started over the week and during the campaign all places including government offices, buildings and bazaars would be cleaned.
The AC was of the opinion that collective efforts should be made to keep the city clean and green and in this regard each individual had to play his part.
He said that it was necessary to ensure a clean environment and directed the staff concerned to ensure that the filth on the roads, in the parks and on green belts were removed.
He added that cleanliness staff should work with honesty and work together to make the city clean by lifting heap of garbage promptly and fixing overflowing sewer at various points within the city.
He said it was the responsibility of each individual of the society to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to make the entire exercise a complete success.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in South Punjab next year
ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions
SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20
Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD
SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19
FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate
DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..
PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9
Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in South Punjab next year7 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions7 minutes ago
-
SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 207 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur7 minutes ago
-
SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 197 minutes ago
-
FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate7 minutes ago
-
DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting regarding anti polio c ..14 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal housing projects14 minutes ago
-
SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop22 minutes ago
-
Woman abducted in Wah22 minutes ago
-
People’s decision to be implemented by summoning NA session soon: Solangi17 minutes ago