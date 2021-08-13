UrduPoint.com

A Week-long Exhibition Titled "Onrushing 5" Concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A week-long exhibition titled "Onrushing 5" a group show of 44 artists who participated in Arjumand Painting Award (APA) 2021 concluded here on Friday ( August 13).

The paintings earlier selected in the APA competition had displayed in the exhibition aiming to promote the artists' work.

Curator Gallery 6 Dr. Faisal Arjumand said that an increasing number of artists had participated in the past APAs award for 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that emerging artists who contributed outstanding abilities and distinguished talent in paintings had displayed in the exhibition.

He said the artists included Adnan Khan, Ahsan Javaid, Ahsan Memon, Aleya Abbas, Fahima Bashir, Faizsa Toufique, Fakhtra Asif Fawad Jafri, Ali Gillani, Feroza, Amra Khan, Hafsa Sarfaraz, Aqiq Ehsan, Karim Khan, Asghar Ali, Komal Jabeen, Asiya Ali, Manisha Jiani, Aun Raza, Mansab Dar, Awais Naqvi, Mariam Arshad, Mariya Sheikh, Sana Ullah, Merab Rehmat, Sannia Bilal, Naseeb Khan, Sarah Mir, Nashrah Raza, Shakir Adnan, Nazrul islam, Syeda Sara Haider, Qirat Soomro, Umma Laraib, Rabia Sabeen, Urhamish Ansari, Rahman Zada, Wajid Daharkiwala, Rida Nadeem, Wajiha Batool, Sana Dar, Zainab Aziz, Sanan Iqbal and Zehra Fatima.

