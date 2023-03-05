UrduPoint.com

A Week Long Spring Festival Starts In City

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2023 | 09:10 PM

A week long spring festival starts in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :The Spring Festival is being celebrated in every nook, corner of the provincial capital for the first time under the supervision of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Additional Secretary Information & Culture Nazia Jabeen inaugurated the Spring Festival celebrations here on Sunday. She said that the sweet smell of our earth, green fields and flowing rivers is a real blessing and gift of nature. She added that enjoying from the colours of nature is a matter of great contentment and felicity for the humanity.

The spring festival offered a rich source to profoundly expressed human and social values.

Lok Music, Mehfil_e Ghazal, comic poetry and painting exhibition will also be organized in the festival.

Additional Secretary stated that the aim behind these celebrations is to provide an opportunity to the public to witness diverse colours of their civilization and culture. Famous Folk singer Fazal Jutt and Shahid Lohar nicely performed their folk music skills accompanied by their cohorts.

The spring festival celebrations will continue for the whole week and conclude on March12th.

