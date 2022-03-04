UrduPoint.com

A Wind Of Change Begins To Blow In Sindh: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 09:18 PM

A wind of change begins to blow in Sindh: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said a wind of change had begun to blow in Sindh and the people of the province would reject the Pakistan Peoples Party in the next general election

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said a wind of change had begun to blow in Sindh and the people of the province would reject the Pakistan Peoples Party in the next general election.

Only one side of the picture was being presented before the people of Sindh, but now the Haqooq-e-Sindh March had unveiled the real face of the 'corrupt rulers', he said while addressing a huge public gathering in Tando Muhammad Khan.

Earlier in the morning, the Sindh Haqooq March led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Sindh President Syed Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mubeen Jatoee, MNAs and MPAs, started its journey on the seventh day after a night stay in Badin, and reached Tando Allahyar via Talhar, Matli, Tando Muhammad Khan and other towns. A large number of people along with the party workers warmly welcomed the participants at various places.

Qureshi said he could only sympathize with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he had to address empty chairs in Multan. The people of Sindh were fed up with the "Zardari League" and would snub its leadership like their brethren in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, who had already rejected the party, he added.

He also condemned the suicide attack in a Peshawar mosque and expressed grief on loss of precious lives. The nation, armed forces, police and other law enforcing agencies had unitedly defeated the terrorists and and Pakistan was moving fast on the path of economic growth with foreign investment pouring in. But it was not acceptable to some antagonist forces, which were carrying out such incidents to create uncertainty among the people, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Suicide Attack Peshawar Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Matli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party March National University Mosque Election 2018

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan to receive postal ..

Election Commission of Pakistan to receive postal ballot papers applications for ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Launches Extended Family Visa Scheme for Ukrain ..

UK Launches Extended Family Visa Scheme for Ukrainian Citizens

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 2 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 2 more positive for corona

2 minutes ago
 Cricket: Shane Warne factfile

Cricket: Shane Warne factfile

2 minutes ago
 Gas prices soar to record highs on Ukraine crisis

Gas prices soar to record highs on Ukraine crisis

10 minutes ago
 US Can Not Confirm Existence, Use of Cluster Munit ..

US Can Not Confirm Existence, Use of Cluster Munitions or Thermobaric Weapons in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>