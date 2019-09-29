A woman and child embrace shahadat in unprovoked Indian firing along LOC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Following Indian unprovoked firing in Nikial and Rakhchikri sectors along Line of Control (LOC), targeting civilian population an aged woman and a child embraced Shahadat while three others sustained injuries.

"A 60 years old woman Salamat Bibi and 13 years old boy Zeeshan Ayub embraced Shahadat while 3 citizens including 2 women got injured," press release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Sunday stated.

The injured have been evacuated to nearby hospital for medical relief. Fire being responded by Pakistani troops.