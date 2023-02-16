A woman dies, 25 injured in road mishap

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Two road mishaps occured here on Thursday including the one which led to the death of woman leaving 25 others injured.

In the first incident, according to rescue 1122, a Peshawar-bound passenger bus coming from Quetta fell off a bridge near Trakh Tangi area of Darazinda sub-division when its break failed to work.

As a result, a woman passenger died and 25 others sustained injuries including nine women.

Soon after the incident, rescue ambulances from station 55 rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital at Darazinda. While those in critical condition were shifted to DHQ Dera Ismail Khan.

In another road accident, a passenger bus coming from Quetta to Mansehra caught fire at Mughal Kot area but passengers were evacuated safely.

Rescue fire fighting squad reached the site after receiving information and doused the fire immediately. No losses were reported.