A woman dies: 40 animals perished as lightning strikes in Thar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The fresh monsoon spell continued pouring in Tharparkar on Thursday while one woman , and over 40 livestock animals killed as lightning struck at different villages of the district leaving three more women

According to details rain thunderstorm continued at scattered places in the south eastern district of Sindh comprised mainly of desert area.

A number of lightning bolts were reported from various areas as well.

A woman, Koanri wife of Chhuggan Meghwar, died in lighting strike at village Misri Shah of tahsil Nangarparkar while three other women Rano, Indra and Ravina got critically injured.

At another village, Vanko Bheel, 21 goats and a camel struck with lightning bolt and died. At village Bhoorelo 21 goats perished by lightning. Numerous incidents of lightning and thunder bolt spread panic among the local population.