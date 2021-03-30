A woman dies, two others injured due to firing at home in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :A woman died and two others got injuries due to firing within premises of a home on Ring road near Hamayat Mayar link road in Mardan district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, three woman were found to be injured due to firing, out of which one was in critical condition.

The injured were rushed to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) where one, identified as wife of Bashir (35 years) died while others are getting treatment.

Police has registered case and started investigation.