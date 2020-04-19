A woman was attacked by outlaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A woman was severely injured in violent attack by a group of outlaws in the jurisdiction of Thengi police station in Vihari on Sunday.

The woman was attacked for her complaint to the local police against alleged attempt of her rape by the accused, a private news channel reported while quoting the police as saying.

Police have registered a case against the accused who are yet to be arrested.