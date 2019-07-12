A woman, whose body was found in underground water tank of her residence, is suspected to have been killed by the in-laws who claim that the 55 year old Gul Naz had committed suicide

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A woman , whose body was found in underground water tank of her residence, is suspected to have been killed by the in-laws who claim that the 55 year old Gul Naz had committed suicide

The A-Section police informed here on Friday that the woman's husband and 3 sons had been detained while the dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The incident happened in Bareli Colony in Latifabad Unit 11.

The police informed that the deceased woman's in-laws informed her relatives that she had committed suicide and that her burial rites were underway.

Naz's relatives rushed to her house and also informed the police about the incident.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.