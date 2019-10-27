A year old girl died after fell down in water pond

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) A year old girl died after fell down into the water pond in Faisalabad here on Sunday.According to media reports, Hassan Ali daughter Shabana resident of Chak 226 RB was playing near water pond while his father was busy in working.

Later girl suddenly fell down into the water pond.Hassan Ali recovered his daughter and shifted to hospital where doctors confirmed girl death.Dead body was handed over to the family member after legal proceedings.