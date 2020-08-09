UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Year On, IIOJK Suffers, Simmers In Anger

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:50 PM

A year on, IIOJK suffers, simmers in anger

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one year has passed since the Modi-led Indian fascist government repealed Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories, but it has been 12 months without any business and the private sector and tourism are in a shambles.

According to Kashmir Media Service, there is no tourism for the past one year and this year too due to the pandemic, there are no signs of revival.

A KCCI report says that the total losses since 5th August 2019 till date are over Rs 45,000 corer and job losses in a small place like Kashmir amount to 4.

54 lakh.

Thousands of families in IIOJK have no means of income due to the continued siege. The common refrain on the streets is that the Indian government was doing nothing for the people's economic revival.

"There is zero development, zero jobs and zero control on situation. In the past one year, they have been lying to people and the media in New Delhi has been unfair to us," said Aqib Ahmad, who was working with the private communication network before the siege of 5th August, last year.

"It seems that the IIOJK administration is hiding behind coronavirus to cover up its failures," a shopkeeper in Lal Chowk said.

Related Topics

India Business Job Jammu New Delhi August 2019 Media Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

56 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

13 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.