A Young Boy's Corpse Recovered
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Corpse of a teenager boy was recovered from a house at Ansar colony here on Sunday.
Rescue 1122 officials said, their control room received a phone call to inform that corpse of 16 year boy was found in a house near Chungi No 11 Ansar colony.
Later, the deceased was identified as Shakir Abbas s/o Nazar Abbas.
Cause of the death was not ascertained yet.
