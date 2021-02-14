MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Corpse of a teenager boy was recovered from a house at Ansar colony here on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said, their control room received a phone call to inform that corpse of 16 year boy was found in a house near Chungi No 11 Ansar colony.

Later, the deceased was identified as Shakir Abbas s/o Nazar Abbas.

Cause of the death was not ascertained yet.

APP /sak