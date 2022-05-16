UrduPoint.com

A Young Dynamic Girl Bringing Reforms In AJK's Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

A young dynamic girl bringing reforms in AJK's schools

A young girl from a remote village of Rawalakot has taken the charge to improve the education standard in Azad Kashmir schools which have not only lost the students' strength but lack the quality of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :A young girl from a remote village of Rawalakot has taken the charge to improve the education standard in Azad Kashmir schools which have not only lost the students' strength but lack the quality of education.

"I believe that the only way to save the schools is to improve them, and they can only be improved by enhancing the quality of education, building capacity and skills of teachers, in addition with effective community engagement for that matter," Dania Javaid, who works as and Incharge of Girls Primary School Dhoke Dreak, Rawalakot told APP.

In her quest to improve the educational standard, Dania initiated a project in August 2021 to gather up the alumni of GGPS Dhoke and raised funds for arranging the logistics needed for delivering quality education to about 120 students of this primary school.

This school was located in a hilly area and all the students belong to a economically, socially and ethnically marginalized families, said Dania, adding that this school was the only hope for these families to educate their children. "Regretfully, the school lacked even basic facilities imperative for maintaining conducive learning environment.

" With the help of overseas Kashmiris, who had earned basic education from this primary school, Dania was able to arrange a uniform distribution ceremony this week, where school uniforms were distributed among 120 deprived students.

In order to acknowledge their contribution, people from different fields were invited including the DG Directorate of Curriculum AJK, the Provincial Secretary AJK Scouts Association, and other educationists and community members.

The dignitaries, while lauding the splendid efforts of Dania, termed the primary school Dhoke as Model Primary School of Azad Kashmir. They also pledged to help the community in getting the school upgraded from primary to middle level which was not done since 1979.

Dania � who has won the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to pursue her PhD in Educational Psychology from a top-notch American University � has also been working on promoting adult especially women's literacy in AJK. For the purpose, she encouraged and facilitated a group of educated women to teach their fellow beings in the evening at her school.

Related Topics

Education Young Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Women All From

Recent Stories

One killed in Haripur

One killed in Haripur

2 minutes ago
 TV channels warned against broadcast of negative, ..

TV channels warned against broadcast of negative, insulting material

2 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb releases statistical chart of P ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb releases statistical chart of PML-N, PTI govts' performance

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's export of sesame seeds to China increas ..

Pakistan's export of sesame seeds to China increases to $46 million in first qua ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister for ensuring water supply for irrigation

Minister for ensuring water supply for irrigation

2 minutes ago
 German envoy calls on Dr Shahzad Waseem

German envoy calls on Dr Shahzad Waseem

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.