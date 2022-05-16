A young girl from a remote village of Rawalakot has taken the charge to improve the education standard in Azad Kashmir schools which have not only lost the students' strength but lack the quality of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :A young girl from a remote village of Rawalakot has taken the charge to improve the education standard in Azad Kashmir schools which have not only lost the students' strength but lack the quality of education.

"I believe that the only way to save the schools is to improve them, and they can only be improved by enhancing the quality of education, building capacity and skills of teachers, in addition with effective community engagement for that matter," Dania Javaid, who works as and Incharge of Girls Primary School Dhoke Dreak, Rawalakot told APP.

In her quest to improve the educational standard, Dania initiated a project in August 2021 to gather up the alumni of GGPS Dhoke and raised funds for arranging the logistics needed for delivering quality education to about 120 students of this primary school.

This school was located in a hilly area and all the students belong to a economically, socially and ethnically marginalized families, said Dania, adding that this school was the only hope for these families to educate their children. "Regretfully, the school lacked even basic facilities imperative for maintaining conducive learning environment.

" With the help of overseas Kashmiris, who had earned basic education from this primary school, Dania was able to arrange a uniform distribution ceremony this week, where school uniforms were distributed among 120 deprived students.

In order to acknowledge their contribution, people from different fields were invited including the DG Directorate of Curriculum AJK, the Provincial Secretary AJK Scouts Association, and other educationists and community members.

The dignitaries, while lauding the splendid efforts of Dania, termed the primary school Dhoke as Model Primary School of Azad Kashmir. They also pledged to help the community in getting the school upgraded from primary to middle level which was not done since 1979.

Dania � who has won the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to pursue her PhD in Educational Psychology from a top-notch American University � has also been working on promoting adult especially women's literacy in AJK. For the purpose, she encouraged and facilitated a group of educated women to teach their fellow beings in the evening at her school.