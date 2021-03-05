A young girl commits suicide in Tharparker

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a tree in Dodha village in Nagarparker tehsil Tharparkar.

According to police spokesman, Nina, a 16 years old girl, daughter of Maghan Kolhi, committed suicide when her mother scolded her for not doing housework. Later on,the police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.