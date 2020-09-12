UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Young Man Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:57 PM

A young man commits suicide

A young man ended his life by hanging himself in Tahsil Nangarparkar of district Tharparkar. According to police, 25 year old Dileep Meghwar, resident of village Misri Jo Tar, apparently committed suicide by hanging himself

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :A young man ended his life by hanging himself in Tahsil Nangarparkar of district Tharparkar. According to police, 25 year old Dileep Meghwar, resident of village Misri Jo Tar, apparently committed suicide by hanging himself.

The police rushed to the spot while reason of suicide was not ascertained till filling of the news.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Young Man Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah

13 minutes ago

Growers demand plugging of breaches occurred to LB ..

45 seconds ago

Indian shuttlers make a clean sweep at Dubai Sport ..

24 minutes ago

Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha May Last Several Weeks ..

47 seconds ago

PM Imran Khan has strengthened Pak China friendshi ..

48 seconds ago

Dengue awareness walk arranged

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.