A Young Man Found Shot Dead In Vehicle

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

A young man found shot dead in vehicle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A young man was found shot dead in his vehicle in Husri area in Hyderabad Rural taluka on Thursday.   According to DSP Mir Liaquat Talpur, 29 year old Dildar Hingoro was apparently returning to his village Ahmed Khan Almani.

   The local residents informed the police after watching the slain person's dead body.

The DSP said it was still not known that who killed Hingoro and for what motive. The dead body was handed over to the family after the postmortem.  The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

