A Young Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

A young motorcyclist killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A young man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a Loader-Rickshaw which was driving by a 12 year old boy near education Department office at DG Khan-Muzaffargarh road.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person was identified as Aadil.

While district police arrested 12 years old loader-rickshaw driver identified as Sabir.

The residents of the area demanded of the district administration to take strict action underage drivers.

More Stories From Pakistan

