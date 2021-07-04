A Young Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A young man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a Loader-Rickshaw which was driving by a 12 year old boy near education Department office at DG Khan-Muzaffargarh road.
According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person was identified as Aadil.
While district police arrested 12 years old loader-rickshaw driver identified as Sabir.
The residents of the area demanded of the district administration to take strict action underage drivers.