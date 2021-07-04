A young motorcyclist killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A young man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a Loader-Rickshaw which was driving by a 12 year old boy near education Department office at DG Khan-Muzaffargarh road.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person was identified as Aadil.

While district police arrested 12 years old loader-rickshaw driver identified as Sabir.

The residents of the area demanded of the district administration to take strict action underage drivers.