A Young Trailblazer From Mohmand Excels On An Int'l Stage
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Zaitullah Khan Mohmand, a native of Baizai in the Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recently achieved a remarkable milestone by successfully passing the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE), a prestigious and globally recognized assessment in the field of veterinary science.
This examination, known for its rigorous standards, demands an exceptional level of dedication and expertise.
Zaitullah Khan has earned the distinction of being not only the youngest individual from KP to pass this examination but also the first from the Mohmand district to achieve this honour.
In a testament to his humility, Zaitullah dedicated his success to his parents, teachers, and friends, acknowledging their unwavering support and guidance throughout his journey.
He attributed this accomplishment to relentless effort, perseverance, and the prayers of his family.
This triumph has brought immense pride not only to Zaitullah’s family but also to his entire community. It serves as a shining example of how determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle.
His success is an inspiration for the youth of the region, demonstrating that even with limited resources, extraordinary achievements are within reach.
Zaitullah Khan Mohmand’s journey is a testament to the power of ambition and resilience, lighting the path for countless others to follow.
