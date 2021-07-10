UrduPoint.com
A Youth Drowns In Canal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

A youth drowns in canal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth drowned in a canal while making a video near here on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 25-year-old Wajid of Okara jumped from a bridge of Motra Canal while making a video and drowned.

On information, divers of Rescue 1122 reached and started a search operation.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the search operation is underwaybut the body was not recovered yet.

More Stories From Pakistan

