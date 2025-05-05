A Youth Killed While Fishing At Indus River
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 10:39 PM
A young fish hunter lost his life after an explosive device used for fishing exploded during his fishing attempt at the bank of the Indus River near a picnic spot here
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A young fish hunter lost his life after an explosive device used for fishing exploded during his fishing attempt at the bank of the Indus River near a picnic spot here.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Hazoor Bakhsh, aged 25 was busy fishing when suddenly an explosive device, attached to a fishing net, exploded suddenly, which left him dead on the spot.
As the incident was reported, the rescue team along with police officials reached the site and took the body to the hospital for necessary legal procedures.
Recent Stories
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situati ..
Pakistan is militarily stronger than India: AJK PM
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false acc ..
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..
Call to expedite work on SEZs to foster clean energy transition
'13th Finland–Pakistan Business Summit 2025', highlights economic potential
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 11% owing to improved inflation outlook
President Zardari, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional sec ..
National youth policy focused on youth empowerment with all provinces on board: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM receives telephone call from UN Secretary General, discusses security situation in region9 minutes ago
-
NA lawmakers condemn India’s decision on Indus Waters Treaty, reject false accusations9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system29 minutes ago
-
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan held37 minutes ago
-
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman37 minutes ago
-
3 police officers remanded for assaulting lawyer in court1 hour ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PTI protest case till June 241 hour ago
-
5.3 kg heroin seized, accused arrested1 hour ago
-
19 arrested on gambling charges1 hour ago
-
Court adjourned hearing of four missing brothers1 hour ago
-
DG PILAC visits ailing Punjabi Poet Baba Najmi1 hour ago
-
Provision of quality services on motorways to be ensured: Secretary1 hour ago