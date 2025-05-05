A youth killed while fishing at Indus River

A young fish hunter lost his life after an explosive device used for fishing exploded during his fishing attempt at the bank of the Indus River near a picnic spot here

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A young fish hunter lost his life after an explosive device used for fishing exploded during his fishing attempt at the bank of the Indus River near a picnic spot here.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Hazoor Bakhsh, aged 25 was busy fishing when suddenly an explosive device, attached to a fishing net, exploded suddenly, which left him dead on the spot.

As the incident was reported, the rescue team along with police officials reached the site and took the body to the hospital for necessary legal procedures.