AAA Associates establishes street library near RDA Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :AAA Associates has established a street library by the name of "Bazam-e-Zauq" near Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office which would provide free access to books loving people.

In order to revive the old habit of reading books, AAA Associates in a collaborative effort along with RDA has taken the initiative of opening a street library in the vicinity, said a news release.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam inaugurated the street library. Chairman AAA Associates Sheikh Fawad Bashir, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Chairman RDA Raja Tariq Mehmood Mirza, Vice Chairman RDA Mr Haroon Hashmi were among the attendees along with other people from different walks of life.

Addressing the event, SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said, "libraries are an essential part of our communities and the cultural backbone of our city and such initiatives not only contribute to making a better society but also imparts valuable lessons from years of experience."Chairman AAA Associates Sheikh Fawad Bashir said, "the purpose of AAA's Bazm-e-Zauq street library is to compel people to read more books as reading has been proven to be an effective way to keep the brain active. Every good book opens up new dimensions of thoughts for the reader."