AAA Associates Serving Humanity By Arranging Daily Iftari For 500 Deserving People

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

AAA Associates serving humanity by arranging Daily Iftari for 500 deserving people

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :AAA Associates, Pakistan Leading group of Companies, has been arranging Iftari from 1st of Ramazan till 30th Ramazan at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rawalpindi to most vulnerable people of the country.

Iftari boxes were being distributed on daily basis through out the whole month of Ramazan among the poor, deserving and miserable people.

AAA Associate, under its corporate social responsibility, carried out this drive to feed poor in most respectable manner by inviting 500 people daily in RCCI to serve with Iftar.

AAA Associate Managing Director Lt. Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (Retd) stated that "We believe in serving Humanity in best possible manner by fulfilling their basic need of Food and shelter.

Being an Organization, we are collaborating on many projects with Local NGOs and Government to end food insecurity in the country. Feeding deprived section of society in the holy month of Ramzan is just one of the initiatives of AAA associate to uplift the community".

AAA Chairman Mr. Shiekh Fawad Bashir share his views "Our aim is to transform the industry and our employee lifestyle who not only work as professional but contribute towards their community development. Under our CSR ambit, we are determinant to contribute toward the society which helped us to grow and become leading business group of companies of x, Aircraft Maintenance, IT Solutions and Marketing plans. 395

