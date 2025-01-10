AAAI presents 4-point resolution agenda

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Chairman of the Association of All Affiliated Institutions (AAAI) Khaid Sarwar, has put forth a four-point resolution agenda for all private and federal board educational institutes.

The chairman presented the agenda during a consultative meeting with college owners.

The agenda includes the abolition of the papers of PBA board's pattern, private examinations for practical intermediate subjects, a continuous rise in admission and registration fees from ninth to twelfth grade, online voting for the Federal Board's Board of Governors, and restoration of the old practical paper procedure.

Khalid Sarwar said that the association would discuss the resolution agenda with the education ministry in the first step and seek consultation from the federal board.The chairman stated that the association would safeguard the legitimate rights of all private institutes and the federal board.

