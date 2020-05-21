UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aab-e-Pak Authority To Ensure Merit, Transparency: Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Aab-e-Pak authority to ensure merit, transparency: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would fulfil promise of providing clean and safe drinking water to people and the authority would ensure cent per cent transparency and merit.

Chairing meeting of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Board at the Governor's House here, he said the Local Government and Community Development department had attended the meeting and assured the board its support at grassroots level.

The Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority's board granted approval to authority's PC-1 and other administrative matters.

A three-member HR Committee was also constituted under the chairmanship of authority Chairman Gen. (retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela.

The authority would start recruitment process for the hiring of a consultant and staff from next month.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, who is Patron-in-Chief of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, said the HR committee would ensure recruitment of authority's staff on pure merit to help authority emerge as a strong institution. He said the authority would work round-the-clock and the promise to provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab be fulfilled.

Authority Chairman Gen. (retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela, Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor, Board Member Gohar Ijaz, SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar, P&D, Public Health and Housing department, Local Government department and other relevant departments' officials attended the meeting.

The Aab-e-Pak Authority approved three-member HR Committee headed by Gen. (retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela and Gohar Ijaz.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Water Rashid Babar Hayat From Government Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

1 minute ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

2 hours ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

2 hours ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

2 hours ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.