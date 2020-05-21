Aab-e-Pak authority to ensure merit, transparency: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would fulfil promise of providing clean and safe drinking water to people and the authority would ensure cent per cent transparency and merit.

Chairing meeting of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Board at the Governor's House here, he said the Local Government and Community Development department had attended the meeting and assured the board its support at grassroots level.

The Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority's board granted approval to authority's PC-1 and other administrative matters.

A three-member HR Committee was also constituted under the chairmanship of authority Chairman Gen. (retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela.

The authority would start recruitment process for the hiring of a consultant and staff from next month.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, who is Patron-in-Chief of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, said the HR committee would ensure recruitment of authority's staff on pure merit to help authority emerge as a strong institution. He said the authority would work round-the-clock and the promise to provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab be fulfilled.

Authority Chairman Gen. (retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela, Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor, Board Member Gohar Ijaz, SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar, P&D, Public Health and Housing department, Local Government department and other relevant departments' officials attended the meeting.

The Aab-e-Pak Authority approved three-member HR Committee headed by Gen. (retired) Nawaz Saleem Mela and Gohar Ijaz.