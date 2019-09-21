Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has said that 325 out of 371 water filtration plants are functional across the district. He said that Municipal Corporation and District Council have issued tenders for repair of 31 water filtration plants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has said that 325 out of 371 water filtration plants are functional across the district. He said that Municipal Corporation and District Council have issued tenders for repair of 31 water filtration plants.

He expressed these views during the first meeting of Aab-e-Pak Multan committee at Circuit House, here on Saturday. He said that Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had formed the first-ever Aab-e-Pak committee in Multan. He said that comprehensive strategy would be adopted regarding installation of water filtration plants in the district.

He said that faulty water filtration plants would be made functional in the first phase. The water supply schemes would be launched through the Aab-e-Pak authority funds, he added.

MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari said that a list of faulty water filtration plants would be handed over to the district government in one week.

MNA Ibrahim Khan proposed that parliamentarians should constitute committees in their Constituencies to look after the water filtration plants.