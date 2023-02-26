UrduPoint.com

AAC Abbottabad Arrests 10 Shopkeepers And Seals Two Shops For Violating Price Lists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

AAC Abbottabad arrests 10 shopkeepers and seals two shops for violating price lists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :In order to provide quality goods as per price lists to the citizens, the district administration of Abbottabad Sunday has launched markets market inspection under the supervision of Price Control Magistrates. 10 shopkeepers were arrested and two shops were sealed for violation of rate list and violation of hygiene rules.

According to the details, various shops were inspected across the city under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Ali Sher to provide quality food items to the citizens as per the rate list. Assistant Food Controller, Inspector Industries Department Shahzad Saleem, Representative of DHO Office, and Livestock Specialist Dr.

Sajjad were also present.

The AAC along with the team visited milk, yoghurt, fruit, vegetable, grocery, meat, chicken, flour sale points, restaurants, and petrol. Inspected pumps, wholesale dealers and other shops, ensured the implementation of rate list, discarded substandard milk and sealed 02 shops while 10 people were arrested for the violation.

The district administration also requested citizens to register their complaints regarding the supply of quality goods at the District Control Room, Consumer Protection Industries Office or Food Office to ensure that complaints are processed and action is taken against the concerned persons as per the law.

