AAC Abbottabad Arrests Two Persons Involved In Preparing Edible Oil From Animal Remains

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Amin -Ul-Hassan and his team Wednesday arrested two persons who were involved in preparing edible oil from the remains of the animals.

According to details, two persons were stopped at the Muslimabad check-post who were transporting the remains of the animals. Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Abbottabad Aminul Hassan and his team probed them and it was learned that the persons were transferring the carcasses of animals from Abbottabad to Haripur where it was used in the preparation of edible oil and later sold for cooking of Pakora, Samosa and Kebabs to the shops.

Oils secured from animals remain is extremely harmful to human health. Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Aminul Hassan after preliminary investigation and action referred the case to District Administration Haripur on which further action will be taken. The accused have been taken into police custody and will be investigated and prosecuted under the law.

