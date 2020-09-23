AAC, ADC visit different areas to review Polio campaign in Bajaur

BAJAUR, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) ::On the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ajam Khan Afridi accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan visited different areas of Tehsil Barang and reviewed the performance of polio campaign teams there.

It should be noted that during the Anti-Polio campaign, 204 people in Dhand Barang and five people in Jalali Sir Barang denied to administer polio drops to their children.

Accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ajam Khan Afridi also visited the area and after successful negotiations with the people of the area gave polio drops to all the denial families.

In addition, AC Revenue also met with the area in-charge to encourage the polio teams and directed them to improve their performance.