AAC Arrested 25 Shopkeepers For Violating SOPs

AAC arrested 25 shopkeepers for violating SOPs

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III, Kohat, Murad Ahmed Hoti along with SHO of Billi Tang Police Station raided Billi Tang and Khurmato bazaars and arrested 25 shopkeepers for violating the provincial government's directive to close shops after 4 p.m

He directed all the vendors to ensure implementation of the directives of the provincial government in the best interest of the people and their families.

The police have registered cases against all the shopkeepers for violating the SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

