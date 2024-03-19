Open Menu

AAC Arrests BISP Agent From Toru

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Following instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, Additional Assistant Commissioner Khaula Haqdar on Tuesday visited Ehsaas Kafalat centers and reviewed the arrangements

During inspection an agent in village Qasim of Toru area was found deducting Rs.500 from deserving women.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner took prompt action and arrested the culprit and sent a report against him to the concerned Assistant Director BISP.

The BISP authority blocked the agent's ID and confiscated his device. AAC Khaola Haqdar has asked the public to collect the full amount of Rs 10,500 from the agent in the established centers and contact Deputy Commissioner Complaint No. 09379230048 for any complaint.

