UrduPoint.com

AAC Bajaur Checks Fares Of Passenger Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

AAC Bajaur checks fares of passenger vehicles

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Navagai Bilal Naseer Friday checked the fares of vehicles and strictly warned the drivers about the appropriate fares fixed by the district administration during and after the ongoing Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Talking to media during his visit, AAC Navagai Bilal Naseer said that Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam received complaints about the charging of extra-fares from the people and on this the team is here to check all fares.

He also talked with the people and asked the drivers to follow the fares shared with them by the district administration otherwise stern action would be taken against those charging extra-fare. He warned that if the drives did not comply with the fixed fare, strict action would be taken against them.

The team also checked the vehicles being used as passenger vehicles. The people at large lauded the district administration for announcing fixed fares on different routes during the Eid days.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam, duties of district administration and police personnel have been assigned on all external routes and transport buses in Bajaur.

In this regard, a control room has been set up in the office of the Deputy Commissioner which will be operational 24/7 and immediate action will be taken on public complaints against overcharged drivers.

In addition, the ban on minor driving and double riding on motorcycles was also imposed. It was made clear to all that violators would be brought before the law and punished.

Related Topics

Police Holidays Visit Vehicles Media All From

Recent Stories

'King of streets': Last skateboarder on Ukraine fr ..

'King of streets': Last skateboarder on Ukraine front

7 minutes ago
 Acting Governor expresses condolence with BHC judg ..

Acting Governor expresses condolence with BHC judge over brother's demise

8 minutes ago
 Neurosurgery unit inaugurated at DHQ hospital D.I ..

Neurosurgery unit inaugurated at DHQ hospital D.I Khan

8 minutes ago
 PPP to serve masses by carrying out Bhuttos' missi ..

PPP to serve masses by carrying out Bhuttos' mission: Shazia Marri

8 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

8 minutes ago
 Acclaimed director Lanthimos back to basics in Gre ..

Acclaimed director Lanthimos back to basics in Greece return

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.