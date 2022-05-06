AAC Bajaur checks fares of passenger vehicles

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Navagai Bilal Naseer Friday checked the fares of vehicles and strictly warned the drivers about the appropriate fares fixed by the district administration during and after the ongoing Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Talking to media during his visit, AAC Navagai Bilal Naseer said that Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam received complaints about the charging of extra-fares from the people and on this the team is here to check all fares.

He also talked with the people and asked the drivers to follow the fares shared with them by the district administration otherwise stern action would be taken against those charging extra-fare. He warned that if the drives did not comply with the fixed fare, strict action would be taken against them.

The team also checked the vehicles being used as passenger vehicles. The people at large lauded the district administration for announcing fixed fares on different routes during the Eid days.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam, duties of district administration and police personnel have been assigned on all external routes and transport buses in Bajaur.

In this regard, a control room has been set up in the office of the Deputy Commissioner which will be operational 24/7 and immediate action will be taken on public complaints against overcharged drivers.

In addition, the ban on minor driving and double riding on motorcycles was also imposed. It was made clear to all that violators would be brought before the law and punished.