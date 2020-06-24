UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Bargram Sealed Ice Cream Factories, Warehouses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

AAC Bargram sealed ice cream factories, warehouses

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Deputy Commissioner Batgram Bashir Khan along with food Inspector Arsalan Shaukat Khan raided various ice cream points in Batgram here on Wednesday and seized substandard ice cream by sealing warehouses and factories as well as imposed heavy fines on them.

Imposed Additional Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan during his visit urged the people to support the administration about such elements involved in these activities. He said with their support the district administration would be able to prevent such things which are harmful to the people and especially for children. He said assured the people that the district administration would take timely legal action against them.

Related Topics

Visit

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

6 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

6 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

16 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company awards time sca ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Marks 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory With ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.