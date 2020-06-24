AAC Bargram sealed ice cream factories, warehouses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Deputy Commissioner Batgram Bashir Khan along with food Inspector Arsalan Shaukat Khan raided various ice cream points in Batgram here on Wednesday and seized substandard ice cream by sealing warehouses and factories as well as imposed heavy fines on them.

Imposed Additional Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan during his visit urged the people to support the administration about such elements involved in these activities. He said with their support the district administration would be able to prevent such things which are harmful to the people and especially for children. He said assured the people that the district administration would take timely legal action against them.