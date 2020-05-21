UrduPoint.com
AAC Batgram Distribute Cloths Among Orphans, Poor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:30 PM

AAC Batgram distribute cloths among orphans, poor

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Batgram Azhar Khan Thursday attended a function held here at Koza Banda to distribute cloths among the orphans and the poor.

The clothes, purses and shoes for Eid-ul-Fitr were being distributed among more than 150 deserving children under the auspices of Orphans and Poor Founders and the adjoining area.

These items were procured from the donations made by the shopkeepers of Koza Banda and the benefactors of the suburbs for this purpose.

The AAC encouraged the sincere efforts of the said institution and directed that the said institution should be registered with the Industries Department as soon as possible so that the institution could come into existence legally.

