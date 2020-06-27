AAC Batrgram imposes fines to general stores

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Azhar Khan paid a surprise visit to Thakot and Koza Banda Bazaar on Saturday morning and imposed fines on various general stores and fruit and vegetable sellers for not having price list

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Azhar Khan paid a surprise visit to Thakot and Koza Banda Bazaar on Saturday morning and imposed fines on various general stores and fruit and vegetable sellers for not having price list.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner Azhar Khan directed that on a daily basis, price list should be available in general stores, vegetable and fruit, chicken sellers or bakeries etc. otherwise heavy fines or imprisonment after customary legal proceedings should be imposed.

He also directed the vendors to follow the fixed price list otherwise stern action would be taken.