AAC booked many on violation govt order in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Sumerbagh Younus Khan booked many shopkeepers for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guideline issued by the provincial government besides arresting profiteers, selling edibles on own raters instead of fixed rate issued by the district administration.

On reports, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Sumerbagh Younus Khan on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower in crackdown arrested the profiteers by not following the fixed rate issued by the district administration of daily use items during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He took stern action against price hike and selling of substandard food items in the bazaars.

The officials of the food department, police and office-bearers of the Anjum-e-Tajaran were also accompanied with him during the surprise raid.

He also check rate lists of edibles items including flour, meat, chicken, vegetables, ghee, rice, sugar, fruits and also took action against shopkeepers, markets owner by opening of their shops even after 4.00 p.m.

"We have given them time for opening at 10.00 a.m and closing time is 4.00 p.m but they were still in the business even after passing the deadline," Younus Khan told a media men team during the raid. He also directed police to register cases against them besides send all those violators who were roaming unnecessarily in the bazaars.