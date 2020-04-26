UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Booked Many On Violation Govt Order In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

AAC booked many on violation govt order in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Sumerbagh Younus Khan booked many shopkeepers for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guideline issued by the provincial government besides arresting profiteers, selling edibles on own raters instead of fixed rate issued by the district administration.

On reports, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Sumerbagh Younus Khan on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower in crackdown arrested the profiteers by not following the fixed rate issued by the district administration of daily use items during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He took stern action against price hike and selling of substandard food items in the bazaars.

The officials of the food department, police and office-bearers of the Anjum-e-Tajaran were also accompanied with him during the surprise raid.

He also check rate lists of edibles items including flour, meat, chicken, vegetables, ghee, rice, sugar, fruits and also took action against shopkeepers, markets owner by opening of their shops even after 4.00 p.m.

"We have given them time for opening at 10.00 a.m and closing time is 4.00 p.m but they were still in the business even after passing the deadline," Younus Khan told a media men team during the raid. He also directed police to register cases against them besides send all those violators who were roaming unnecessarily in the bazaars.

Related Topics

Police Business Price Dir Market Media All Government Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued AED ..

1 hour ago

Morocco announces 150 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

DAFZA launches incentive packages to support compa ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP conducts over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

2 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank net profit increases to reach ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.