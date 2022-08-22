AAC books 15 nanbais for selling under-weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Syeda Zainab Naqvi while taking action on public complaints and directives of DC Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan on Monday arrested 15 nanbais for selling low-weight bread.

During inspection of tandoors at Arbab Road, Bilal Lane, Jahangir Abad and Old Bara Road on public complaints regarding sale of under-weight roti, the AAC found 15 nanbais, selling roti on Rs20 with less weight.

On the occasion many of the nanbais were fined. She directed the nanbais to sell bread with prescribed weight and rate of Rs15 otherwise stern legal action would be initiated against them.